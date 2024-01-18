Anqiu in E China's Shandong spices up ginger production with eco-friendly cultivation, mechanization

People's Daily Online) 10:21, January 18, 2024

In the fertile plains of east China's Shandong Province, Anqiu city is leveraging its favorable climate conditions to transform ginger cultivation. In recent years, this agricultural hub has intensified its ginger production and strategically expanded its industrial chain, successfully carving a niche in the global market.

A ginger grower holds ginger in his hands in a greenhouse in Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

Anqiu, with a ginger cultivation area of 200,000 mu (13,333 hectares), produces 1 million tonnes of ginger annually, making it the largest ginger producer north of the Yangtze River. The city sells 600,000 tonnes of fresh ginger domestically each year, supplying over 1,300 wholesale markets across China. Additionally, Anqiu exports more than 200,000 tonnes of ginger annually to over 50 countries and regions.

In recent years, Anqiu has shifted towards more eco-friendly ginger cultivation methods by restoring soil conditions in ginger fields. For example, the city pioneered soil restoration technology in China, monitoring heavy metals, acidity, and alkalinity in local soils.

File photo shows an ecological ginger industrial park in Dasheng township, Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

Producers now use soil "activators" like pine needles, rice husk manure, and probiotics to enhance soil fertility, strengthen soil resilience, and tackle soil degradation due to extensive ginger cultivation.

The city has also accelerated the development of agricultural facilities and equipment specific to ginger farming. It collaborated with the Shandong Institute of Industrial Technology and the Institute of Modern Agriculture to achieve complete mechanization.

File photo shows seedling cultivation through soil restoration technology in a greenhouse in Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

After three years, the city successfully tested China's first set of multi-functional ginger sowing machines and ginger combine harvesters.

Mechanization is used in various stages of ginger production, including excavation, transportation, soil cleaning, sprout separation, and packing.

File photo shows freshly harvested ginger in the fields of Dasheng township, Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

These efforts have boosted production efficiency and economic gains by approximately 15 and six times, respectively. Meanwhile, it has reduced production costs per mu by nearly 1,000 yuan ($139).

Moreover, Anqiu has introduced a range of new ginger products, extending the industrial value chain and enhancing the sector's added value.

"To cater to the demands of Japanese consumers, our company has increased production of ginger paste and ginger powder for export," said Xiao Chunsheng, deputy general manager of Anqiu Yuanqingtian Food Co., Ltd.

File photo shows ginger growers harvesting ginger in Dongjiaxiapo village, Shidui township, Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

"Ginger can be processed into a variety of products, including ginger slices, threads, cubes, tea, and candies," Xiao explained. Currently, Anqiu boasts 106 enterprises specializing in deep ginger processing, with an annual output value of 12 billion yuan.

For instance, Shandong Santao Food Co., Ltd. is among the first companies focused on ginger processing and export. They primarily produce fresh ginger, frozen ginger paste, and ginger juice. The company exports 12,000 tonnes of ginger products annually to various countries and regions, including the United States and the European Union, generating an annual foreign exchange income of $13 million.

File photo shows a ginger grower holding freshly harvested ginger in his hands in Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

Photo shows some processed ginger products. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

Workers pack ginger in Shandong Santao Food Co., Ltd. in Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Anqiu Municipal Committee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)