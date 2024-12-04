Global video media forum kicks off with focus on AI technology

FUZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 12th Global Video Media Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Quanzhou in coastal Fujian Province.

Aimed at discussing the application and governance of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the field of media, the event brought around 200 representatives from 87 media organizations in more than 60 countries and regions.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the forum via video link.

Participants acknowledged the vital role of video media outlets in various countries in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and deepening international cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

They also emphasized the need for video media outlets to enhance coordination and cooperation, and focus on issues such as poverty reduction, industrialization and sustainable development, so as to share the modernization concepts and practices of developing countries.

During this event, a joint initiative on media cooperation in countries of the Global South was released.

