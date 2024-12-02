Generative AI product user base in China reaches 230 mln

Xinhua) 13:17, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The user base of generative artificial intelligence (AI) products in China had reached 230 million by June 2024, highlighting the country's widespread adoption of generative AI-driven upgrades across various industries, a report released Saturday stated.

China has built a relatively comprehensive AI industry ecosystem, with over 4,500 related companies in the sector, according to a report on the development of generative AI released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The country's generative AI industry is thriving, with the value of the core sector nearing 600 billion yuan (about 82.84 billion U.S. dollars). The industry ecosystem spans key areas across both the upstream and downstream -- including chips, algorithms, data, platforms and applications.

As of July 2024, more than 190 generative AI models had been registered and live online, offering users a diverse range of options and tailored experiences, said the report.

China issued a set of provisional management rules for generative AI services in July 2023 -- the first of its kind globally.

A key reform resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in July 2024 also noted that the country will improve mechanisms for developing and managing generative AI.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)