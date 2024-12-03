China to maintain supportive monetary policy in 2025: PBOC governor

Xinhua) 10:15, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will maintain a supportive monetary policy stance and policy orientation in 2025, its governor said on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will utilize a variety of monetary policy tools and increase countercyclical regulation to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity, and to reduce the overall financing costs for enterprises and residents, PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng said while addressing a conference.

Efforts will be made to effectively leverage structural monetary policy tools to promote the stable development of the real-estate market and capital market, Pan said.

The PBOC announced Monday that starting from January 2025, a new statistical caliber of M1 money supply will be implemented, which will include personal demand deposits and non-bank payment institutions' customer reserves.

The central bank will enhance its monitoring of money supply at various levels and social liquidity, Pan noted.

