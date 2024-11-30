Sri Lankan workers' remittances reach 5.4 bln USD in first 10 months of 2024

Xinhua) 15:15, November 30, 2024

COLOMBO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan workers' remittances reached 5.4 billion U.S. dollars between January and October this year, compared to over 4.8 billion dollars in the corresponding period in 2023, according to the latest report of the country's central bank.

In the report of external sector performance, the central bank said workers' remittances amounted to 588 million dollars in October 2024, in comparison to 556 million dollars in September 2024 and 517 million dollars in October 2023.

Workers' remittances, among Sri Lanka's top foreign revenue earners, continued to record monthly inflows of over 550 million dollars since July 2024, according to the central bank.

The external sector continued its positive momentum in October 2024, supported by robust inflows to the current account, resulting in an increase in reserves and an appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee, said the central bank.

The country's gross official reserves amounted to 6.5 billion dollars by the end of October, which is an increase of over 2 billion dollars from the end of 2023, the central bank said.

