Sri Lankan university develops affordable PCR test kit

COLOMBO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Researchers at Sri Lanka's University of Peradeniya are developing an affordable Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kit for COVID-19, state media reported on Monday.

A PCR kit costing 8 U.S. dollars per test has obtained positive results in early field trials, Upual Dissanayake, vice-chancellor of the University of Peradeniya, said.

The University of Peradeniya, located in the central city of Kandy, is currently capable of conducting 400 PCR tests a day. The research project is funded by Sri Lanka's University Grants Commission.

Sri Lanka currently conducts over 10,000 PCR tests a day and hopes to increase capacity in order to curb a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.