China's int'l trade in goods, services up 6 pct in October
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.32 trillion yuan in October, marking an increase of 6 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 335 billion U.S. dollars and 273.4 billion dollars, respectively, marking a surplus of 61.6 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.
The export value of goods reached nearly 2.15 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods totaled 1.61 trillion yuan, amounting to a surplus of 539.1 billion yuan.
The value of exported services amounted to 234.2 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 335.9 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 101.7 billion yuan.
