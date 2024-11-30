Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Nepalese counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides have made joint efforts to promote cooperation on all fronts, make progress under the Belt and Road Initiative, and advance the building of the trans-Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network.

China is ready to work with Nepal to embrace new prospects for the development of China-Nepal relations by taking the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year, he said.

Arzu Rana Deuba said Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and will never allow other forces to make use of Nepal's territory to engage in any activities that oppose China and harm China's interests.

The Nepalese foreign minister said that Nepal appreciates the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and is willing to participate in the Global Development Initiative.

