Xi meets Nepalese prime minister

Xinhua) 22:34, September 23, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

China and Nepal have set an example of equal treatment and win-win cooperation between big and small countries. The two countries are partners and opportunities for each other on their way to national development and prosperity, Xi said.

The two sides should always understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and constantly consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, Xi said.

Noting that the two countries have made progress in Belt and Road cooperation and the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network has taken shape, Xi urged efforts from both sides to promote infrastructure connectivity and expand transit transportation cooperation to help Nepal transform itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked country at an early date.

China is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination with Nepal, safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Prachanda said Xi is a visionary global leader and a good friend of all Nepalese people.

Hailing Nepal and China as friends and partners who can understand, rely on and support each other, Prachanda reiterated Nepal's firm adherence to the one-China policy.

Both Taiwan and Tibet are inalienable parts of China's territory, and Nepal will not allow any force to use its territory to undermine China's sovereignty and security, Prachanda said, adding that this position is firm and unshakable.

Prachanda noted that Nepal highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative and will actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation, and that it will also promote the construction of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

The Nepalese prime minister said he believes that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be a great success and will contribute to mutual understanding and friendship among the Asian people.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)