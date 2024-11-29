Remains of 43 Chinese martyrs in Korean War back to homeland from ROK

Ecns.cn) 15:57, November 29, 2024

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

The remains of 43 CPV soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and 495 items of personal belongs were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Vehicles carrying coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs head to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

