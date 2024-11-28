China injects positive energy into multilateral climate governance process

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) concluded on Nov. 24, overrunning by some 30 hours.

A package of climate agreements was reached, including decisions on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate financing and issues relating to the global carbon market mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Photo shows the Suki Kinari Hydropower project in Pakistan, invested and constructed by a Chinese company. (Photo/Deng Hailong)

The arrangement is expected to lay the groundwork for developing countries to undertake climate action and submit a new round of nationally determined contributions next year. It further consolidated the general trend of global green and low-carbon transition.

This once again proved that humankind is a community with a shared future, and we must unite together and jointly cope with climate challenges.

Multilateralism is the fundamental principle and the ultimate solution for global climate action. China firmly upholds multilateralism, always safeguarding the international system with the UN at the core and supporting the role of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as the primary platform for global climate governance. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, there will be no change in China's determination or efforts to actively address climate change.

China is resolutely implementing a national strategy of actively responding to climate change, staying committed to green development, and providing crucial momentum for the global green transition.

From actively advancing climate negotiations to officially launching the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative, and from establishing a "China Pavilion" to showcase its climate action experience to organizing a series of side events, China demonstrated its commitment to practical action during the COP29. By working in solidarity with all parties, China has infused positive energy into the multilateral process of global climate governance, firmly practicing true multilateralism.

Photo shows a 100MW solar project in Karawang, Indonesia, constructed by a Chinese company. It is the country's largest land-based solar project in terms of the installed capacity. (People's Daily/Cao Shiyun)

Ana Toni, national secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Brazil, noted that the series of events hosted by China during the conference reflected its strong commitment to tackling climate change and its willingness to share development experiences, exemplifying the responsibilities of a major country.

Under the framework of South-South cooperation on climate change, China has consistently provided support and assistance to other developing countries. Since 2016, China has provided and mobilized more than 177 billion yuan ($24.5 billion) financial support to bolster climate initiatives in other developing countries.

China has signed 53 memoranda of understanding with 42 developing countries and has organized 58 South-South cooperation training sessions on climate change. These sessions have trained more than 2,400 professionals in the field, offering tangible support to nations striving to tackle climate challenges.

Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and professor at Columbia University, remarked that China has become a leader in the global energy transition and an indispensable force in the fight against climate change.

Addressing climate change is a shared mission for all humanity and requires collaboration among major countries. China and the United States have previously set an example by being among the first to ratify the Paris Agreement and jointly submitting their ratification documents to the UN Secretary-General. They also led the way in completing the peer review of fossil fuel subsidies under the G20 framework, making significant contributions to the global effort against this challenge.

Photo shows a 220 MWac solar plant constructed by a Chinese company in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (Photo/Zhu Bo)

In November last year, the Chinese and U.S. Presidents held a successful meeting in San Francisco, where advancing climate cooperation was one of the key outcomes. Guided by the leaders of both nations, the two sides have actively implemented the Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis and officially launched a Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s.

During the COP29, a China-U.S. joint research report on circular economy (2024) and other research outcomes on circular economy were unveiled for the first time, aiming to promote circular economy development and support global climate goals.

On the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, and consideration of each other's concerns, China and the United States have strengthened dialogue and communication in the climate domain, explored mutually beneficial cooperation, and fostered a favorable "macro climate" for joint efforts to combat climate change.

The earth is the shared home of humanity, and a clean and beautiful world with bluer skies, greener mountains, and clearer waters is the common aspiration of everyone in this global village.

China will continue to work with all parties, uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and advance the multilateral process and international cooperation on climate change, so as to promote harmony between humanity and nature, and make the planet cleaner and more beautiful.

