China takes actions to cope with climate change

09:55, November 21, 2024 By Kou Jiangze, Sun Xiran ( People's Daily

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) recently issued a report on China's policies and actions for addressing climate change. The report comprehensively summarizes the progress and achievements of China in combating climate change since 2023.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) entering into force. Xia Yingxian, director of the MEE's department of climate change, said that China places high priority on addressing climate change, adding that the country was among the first parties to join the UNFCCC and one of the earliest countries to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement.

Photo shows a solar farm in Jiangkou village, Shanggao county, Yichun, east China's Jiangxi province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Liang)

China has taken a series of actions to comprehensively advance its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and achieved positive results.

According to Xia, the country has worked continuously to reduce its carbon intensity. In 2023, non-fossil energy accounted for 17.9 percent of total energy consumption, while the proportion of coal dropped from 67.4 percent in 2013 to 55.3 percent.

Forest stock volume reached 19.493 billion cubic meters, an increase of 6.5 billion cubic meters compared to 2005, Xia said.

By the end of July this year, the total installed capacity of wind and solar power reached 1.206 billion kilowatts, 2.25 times that of late 2020, achieving the 2030 installation target more than six years ahead of schedule.

China's national carbon trading market serves as a crucial policy tool in achieving both the dual carbon goals and the country's climate action commitments under the NDCs.

"Since being launched in July 2021, the national carbon trading market has demonstrated steady growth, with cumulative trading volume reaching nearly 500 million tons of carbon allowances and total transactions amounting to 29.7 billion yuan ($4.11 billion). The market has shown stable operation with gradually rising carbon prices," Xia noted.

A hydrogen-powered smart tram is assembled at a plant in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan province, Sept. 10, 2024. The tram will be exported to Malaysia. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yu)

In May this year, the MEE issued a plan to build and implement a unified carbon footprint management system, which clearly defines the objectives for building a carbon footprint management system.

According to the report on China's policies and actions for addressing climate change, the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2035 is being implemented successfully.

Xia explained that the MEE has designated 39 cities nationwide as pilot sites for enhanced climate-adaptive city development, actively exploring development paths and models for climate-adaptive cities.

Meanwhile, the ministry is actively promoting climate impact and risk assessments, while strengthening climate adaptation efforts in key regions such as the Yellow River basin and the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.

China has actively joined and led global climate governance. Through the South-South cooperation on climate change framework, China has long provided support to other developing countries, especially small island states, least developed countries, and African nations, in their climate action efforts.

Xia noted that China has signed 53 memoranda of understanding on South-South climate cooperation with 42 developing countries. The cooperation includes establishing low-carbon demonstration zones, carrying out mitigation and adaptation projects, and conducting exchange workshops to strengthen these countries' climate response capabilities.

Photo shows a wind farm in Qinglong county, southwest China's Guizhou province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Xiong)

"China will continue to strengthen South-South cooperation in addressing climate change by leveraging its advantages in photovoltaic technology, new energy vehicles, and early warning," said Xia.

"Through material assistance, technical support, exchanges, seminars, and joint research, China aims to carry out practical cooperative projects," he added.

Climate finance, as a focal, challenging, and high-priority issue in the international climate process, is key to making multilateral progress. At the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFCCC, parties are expected to finalize the global climate finance targets and related arrangements for the period after 2025.

Xia said China advocates upholding the principles, provisions, and mandates of the Paris Agreement to ensure there is no renegotiation or rewriting of its terms. Developed countries should fulfill their financial commitments and continue to take the lead in mobilizing funds, while encouraging voluntary contributions from other nations.

He said developed countries should honor their pledged funding targets by 2025. It must be clarified that the primary source of funds should be public financing from developed countries. This public funding should send a positive and stable policy signal to the international community, further leveraging and expanding financing from multilateral development banks and investments from the private sector.

The report also outlines China's fundamental stance and propositions regarding the COP29. It says China is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with all parties to jointly address the challenges of climate change, support the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, and promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, and mutually beneficial global climate governance system.

