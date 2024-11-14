Chinese vice premier stresses common but differentiated responsibilities in strengthening global climate governance

Xinhua) 13:03, November 14, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, addresses the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Ding attended the summit from Nov. 12 to 13. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BAKU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Tuesday that the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities is the cornerstone of strengthening global climate governance.

Ding, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He conveyed Xi's good wishes for Azerbaijan to host the summit, stressing that the Chinese president highly appreciated Azerbaijan's positive efforts and contributions to promoting global climate governance as the COP29 presidency, and wished the conference a complete success.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the entry into force of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ding said the parties must work together to achieve a satisfactory outcome of COP29 at the new starting point, meeting the high expectations of the international community.

He said that developed countries should show greater ambition, take the lead in emission reduction, and set earlier carbon neutrality targets, while developing countries should also make their best efforts within their capacities.

Addressing climate change ultimately requires a fundamental transformation in development models, Ding said, adding that the international community should work together to accelerate the energy transition in a fair, orderly, and equitable manner, maintain the stability of the new energy industrial and supply chains, promote accessibility and innovation in green products and technologies, and accelerate the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

Ding noted that funding and technology are crucial to improving the ability to cope with climate change and called on developed countries to increase financial support and technology transfer to developing countries.

He expressed hope that the conference would set a more ambitious new funding goal to provide confidence and support for the next phase of global climate action.

China is willing to work with all parties, guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, to jointly protect our shared planet and build a clean and beautiful world, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, poses for a group photo with other leaders attending the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) prior to the opening ceremony, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12, 2024. Ding attended and addressed the summit. (Xinhua)

