China sets to build next-generation BeiDou system
(Xinhua) 13:34, November 28, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is planning to develop the next-generation BeiDou system that is technologically more advanced, functionally more powerful and offers higher quality services.
An experimental satellite of the system is scheduled for launch around 2027, while network deployment will begin by around 2029 and be completed by 2035.
