China hosts summit to boost homegrown BeiDou navigation system applications

Xinhua) 08:20, October 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows the outdoor exhibition area of the 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Ji'an)

CHANGSHA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) applications kicked off Thursday in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, as authorities aim to boost the industry by expanding applications and strengthening international cooperation.

The two-day summit has attracted more than 1,800 Chinese and international researchers, entrepreneurs and officials. Exhibitors have also set up booths to showcase BDS applications across various sectors, including smart logistics and intelligent transportation.

A visitor learns about a risk detection device at the 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Dai Bin)

An exhibitor introduces a smart risk detection device to visitors at the 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Dai Bin)

Visitors experience driving devices of agricultural machinery at the 3rd International Summit on BDS (BeiDou Navigation Satellite System) applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Dai Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)