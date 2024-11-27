Traditional sports thrill crowds at China's 12th Ethnic Games

The 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities opened on Nov. 22 in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, showcasing traditional sports from China's ethnic minority groups.

The nine-day event features 18 competitions and 170 demonstrations, drawing 6,960 athletes from across China.

Popular events include coconut tree climbing, stilt racing, single bamboo drifting, board-shoe racing, Yajia and swing competitions, all traditional sports from various ethnic groups.

Coconut tree climbing, a traditional sport from Hainan's ethnic minorities, debuts as an official competition this year. Athletes race up 9-meter-tall trees for men or 7-meter-tall trees for women, with victory going to the first to ring a bell at the top.

Athletes compete in a stilt race. (Photo/CCTV News)

The stilt race, originating from the Miao ethnic group, has drawn crowds of spectators. Athletes balance on two long poles with foot loops, raising them 30-35 centimeters above ground.

Competitors, often using bamboo poles, are known as "flying men on bamboo horses."

The stilt race demands both speed and technique, as athletes must coordinate hand and foot movements on the same side simultaneously.

Single bamboo drifting requires minimal equipment: a single piece of bamboo and a long stick.

Athletes take part in a single bamboo drifting competition. (Photo/CCTV News)

Athletes stand barefoot on a bamboo piece (or similar material) floating on water, using a thinner bamboo pole to propel themselves forward. The winner covers the set distance in the shortest time.

The board-shoe race is a team event where athletes share a single pair of board shoes, moving in unison on the track. The race has three categories: men's three-person relay, women's three-person relay and mixed-gender three-person relay.

Teams must work together in perfect coordination to achieve the fastest time.

Yajia, also known as "elephant tug-of-war," is a traditional ethnic sport from southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Athletes compete in Yajia, a traditional sport also known as "elephant tug-of-war" among the people in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/CCTV News)

In this event, two athletes crawl on all fours and tug on a long silk strap looped around their necks, aiming to pull the strap across a designated line.

Traditional swing sports have been part of the National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities since 1986.

An athlete competes on a traditional swing. (Photo/CCTV News)

The swing-set competition includes two categories: height achievement and bell ringing. Athletes compete on traditional swings to either reach maximum heights or ring bells multiple times. Both categories feature individual and paired events across various weight classes.

The Games also showcase pearl ball, Hua Pao, shuttlecock kicking, wooden ball and crossbow shooting among the events.

