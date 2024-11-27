East China's populous province to prolong marriage leave

JINAN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shandong Province, with China's second-largest permanent resident population, plans to extend marriage leave, thus providing additional support for newlyweds in an effort to boost local childbearing.

Shandong is expected to prolong the current three-day marriage leave for citizens who go through legal marriage registration procedures to 15 days. Those who participate in premarital medical examinations will have an additional three days of marriage leave.

On Monday, the provincial health commission began soliciting opinion from the public on the possible extension of marriage leave for local couples.

Since China implemented the three-child policy and supporting measures in 2021, most provincial-level regions across the country have extended marriage leave. Among them, Shanxi in north China and Gansu in northwest China offer the longest marriage leave, with up to 30 days, while Henan in central China provides 21 days, which can be extended to 28 days for those who participate in premarital medical examinations.

Tian Yang, a researcher at the institute of population and social development of the Shandong Academy of Social Sciences, explained that in recent years, young people of marriageable age in China have shown a declining desire to tie the knot and bear children, a fact that is receiving greater attention from governments at all levels.

Extending marriage leave is projected to help increase the marriage rate, which signals a progressive trend conducive to building a fertility-friendly society. "This is a humanistic measure by government departments to provide support and encouragement on marriage and childbearing issues," Tian added.

Chen Xiaoqian, associate researcher at the Shandong Academy of Social Sciences, said that it is very necessary for local governments to provide holiday support in policies related to marriage and premarital examinations.

"Marriage and childbirth are very complicated processes, especially for young people who are getting married or having children for the first time," said Chen, who favors the plan.

Marriage is both a joyous occasion and a labor-intensive event, requiring the handling of a series of matters, such as preparing for the wedding, visiting relatives and friends, and performing ancestral worship, etc., according to Chen.

"Newlyweds also need to make some physical and psychological preparations before and after the premarital examination. They may even be too busy to conduct an accurate premarital check-up without enough marriage leave," Chen noted.

Liu Zijing from Qingdao, Shandong, plans to walk down the aisle next spring. "Extending the marriage leave also provides a buffer period to adjust our mindset and start a new chapter in life with a more positive and joyful mood," she said.

Marriage is one of the most important events in one's life, and the proposal to extend marriage leave has made her feel the care and support of society towards young couples, she added.

Shandong, an economic powerhouse in east China, has more than 101 million permanent residents. The provincial capital of Jinan introduced a new policy in 2023 to grant a monthly childcare subsidy of 600 yuan (83.4 U.S. dollars) for the second and third child born after Jan. 1, 2023 in the same family. This subsidy is provided until the child reaches the age of 3, totaling a sum of 21,600 yuan over three years.

