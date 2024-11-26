China, CEEC agree to advance cooperation between political parties

Xinhua) 08:28, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with Political Parties of Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) 2024 event was held in Beijing on Monday, with China and CEEC agreeing to advance cooperation between political parties and improve ties.

Noting that the 2021 China-CEEC Summit outlined a blueprint for the development of China-CEEC relations, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that the CPC is willing to work with CEEC political parties to deepen strategic and theoretical communication, tap into the potential of relevant cooperation platforms, and promote the quality and effectiveness of China-CEEC cooperation.

The foreign attendees said that China's development path has provided an alternative approach to development for the world, and that they are willing to strengthen exchange and dialogue with the CPC to enhance mutual understanding, and to promote the development of Europe-China relations.

The event was themed "China's Modernization and New Opportunities for China-CEEC Relations: Contribution of Political Parties" and attracted nearly 50 representatives of 19 political parties in 12 countries across Central and Eastern Europe.

