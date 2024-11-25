China provides platforms for global vocational education cooperation, exchanges

Xinhua) 13:02, November 25, 2024

Exhibitors show tea art at an achievement exhibition during the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- In the exhibition area of a saline-alkali-tolerant plant factory in east China's Shandong Province, green alfalfa, sweet sorghum, oats and other seedlings have grown so well that they have caught the eye of Christine Akoth Onyango, vice chancellor of Taita Taveta University in Kenya.

"We have not reached this level yet of adapting plants to soil types. The way you are doing is very impressive," said Onyango, who has been on her second trip to China.

A previous memorandum of understanding signed by the education institutions in China and Kenya has paved the way for more Kenyan teachers and students to come to Dongying Vocational College in Shandong to learn various relevant technologies.

"China's agricultural technology is very practical, and we should carry out more cooperation with China in the field of vocational education to improve Kenya's agricultural development level," she said.

Onyango participated in the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin Municipality, north China. The conference, which ran from Thursday to Friday, attracted more than 600 overseas guests from over 100 countries and regions. They shared their experiences and achievements at the conference and jointly discussed an innovative path for vocational education development.

Thomas Parker, CEO of Look Education New Zealand (LENZ), was touched by the ancient books and porcelain restoration skills demonstrated by hearing-impaired students from Shandong Vocational College of Special Education.

Parker said that his school is engaged in preschool education, health care, information technology and other training methods. Moreover, he looks forward to taking the opportunity to have face-to-face discussions with Chinese partners.

Jekathese, director of College Dayatech Subang Malaysia, was amazed at the high-tech vocational and technical education equipment such as robots and artificial intelligence on display at the conference venue.

"I think we have gained a lot of knowledge and a lot of input for us to take back to our country, with more possibility for us to collaborate with China," Jekathese said.

The World Technical and Vocational Education and Training League, a vocational education cooperation organization, was established at the conference, which aims to provide the most comprehensive, balanced, representative and inclusive international platform for vocational education.

The league's first group of members consists of 89 institutions from 43 countries and regions, including higher education institutions, vocational and technical colleges, enterprises and educational organizations.

Muferihat Kamil, Ethiopia's Minister of Labor and Skills, said that the league is a timely initiative that aligns perfectly with Ethiopia's vision for global collaboration.

China has the largest vocational education system in the world and is always willing to share high-quality development programs in the field of vocational education with other countries.

Luban workshop, an international cooperation project on vocational training mainly supported by China's Tianjin, has set up 34 workshops in 30 countries and regions.

On the east African plateau with an average altitude of 1,200 meters, there is a "steel dragon" connecting Ethiopia and Djibouti. Liban Fouad Osman, a train conductor, is one of the first 24 graduates of Luban Workshop in Djibouti.

"Luban Workshop has brought us railway knowledge and also brought hope to me. I have been determined to work in railways since childhood," he said.

According to the Report on the Development of Vocational Education in China released at the conference, China has trained many skilled talents for partner countries.

Fabio Kessler, an apprentice industrial mechanic from Germany, is on a two-week study visit in China at the invitation of Tianjin Sino-German University of Applied Sciences.

"I think it's very interesting to see all the different things here like the technology and also the craftsmanship." The 21-year-old student also expressed his interest in working for a Chinese company or working on a career related to China in the future.

