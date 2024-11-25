Deals totaling 2.7 billion USD inked at World Forestry Industry Conference
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
NANNING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Forestry Industry Conference kicked off on Saturday in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, witnessing the signature of 35 contracts with a total value of 19.4 billion yuan (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars).
The two-day conference focuses on innovation as a driver of high-quality development in the forestry industry. It has brought together representatives of forestry authorities, international forestry organizations and renowned global companies, and attracted the participation of nearly 1,100 companies.
By 2023, China's forest coverage rate had exceeded 25 percent, with a forest stock volume of over 20 billion cubic meters, Guan Zhi'ou, head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said during the opening ceremony.
The total output value of the Chinese forestry industry exceeded 9 trillion yuan last year, making China the world's leading country in forestry production, trade and consumption, Guan said.
An exhibition showcasing global forest products has been held as part of the conference, spanning an area of 50,000 square meters and attracting 1,075 companies to participate.
Photos
Related Stories
- 1st World Forestry Industry Conference opens in Nanning, S China's Guangxi
- Forestry expert introduces new lilac varieties to inhospitable land in Qinghai
- China's forestry industry flourishes as output value exceeds 8 trillion yuan mark
- From grimy past to greenish present through ecological restoration efforts
- Developing forestry and grassland industry brings villagers out of poverty in Ningxia
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.