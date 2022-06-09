From grimy past to greenish present through ecological restoration efforts

LANZHOU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- As a nature enthusiast, Li Wenjun has always endeavored to make the greatest contribution possible to the environment, and through his afforestation efforts, a total of 6,666 hectares of trees have been planted over the course of seven years.

Li, 60, was born in Wuqi County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In the early 1990s, the county underwent a miraculous transformation from an area of dust and sand to a sea of lush green, thanks to the relentless afforestation efforts of the locals. As a result, the county became a model for reforestation endeavors across the nation.

Seeing how the "green revolution" brought profound changes to the community, Li's desire to create more green spaces has taken root in him. He began nurturing his dream in the neighboring Huachi County in Qingyang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Li's wife hails from Huachi, which is also where Li went to middle school.

Back then, Huachi was frequently plagued by severe sandstorms. Worse, the majority of villagers relied on traditional herding, causing considerable damage to the vegetation of the area.

Qingyang City, located on the Loess Plateau in Gansu Province, was one of the areas most severely affected by land erosion along the middle reaches of the Yellow River. The annual sediment deposition into this section of the Yellow River through Qingyang was as much as 168 million tonnes in the late 1980s, accounting for one-tenth of the river's total.

In 2013, Qingyang initiated an afforestation project with the goal of increasing the forest coverage to approximately 466,667 hectares in seven years, which is nearly the same size as the Ziwuling Mountains in Gansu.

With the support of the local government, Li forged ahead with his green restoration efforts in Huachi, where he founded a farmers' cooperative.

He hired over 700 households to work for the cooperative and their work includes planting trees, patrolling and cultivating seedlings, so as to improve their incomes as well as the local environment.

Miao Shengjun, who is disabled, is one of the villagers working for the cooperative. He used to make a living by raising sheep and farming, earning 30,000 to 40,000 yuan (about 6,000 U.S. dollars) each year. In 2015, he started to plant trees with Li Wenjun, earning a maximum of 150 yuan per day. He is also eligible to receive 8,000 yuan each year as his patrol subsidy.

Within a few years, the barren mountains were covered with pitch pines saplings, and one day Li drove his family to the hilltop where he once used to wander alone. "This is the most valuable treasure I'm leaving to you," he said proudly showing his achievement.

More than 270,000 farmers have been engaged in the green restoration efforts, creating an overall income of more than 700 million yuan. By the end of 2020, the total afforestation area reached 487,233 hectares in Qingyang City, significantly improving the local environment.

"The green cover has changed the microclimate, helping contain water and injecting more vitality into the area," Li said.

Feng Zhikui, 57, feels both a heightened sense of responsibility and joy as he stood on a watchtower amidst the green aura.

As a forest ranger in Lianjiabian Forestry Station in Heshui County, Qingyang City, Feng has practically seen this green transformation over the past two decades as well as the return of wild animals like leopards, wild hares and deer to their habitat in the Ziwuling Mountains.

Jiang Yong, head of Lianjiabian Forestry Station, said that the forestry station is now home to more than 200 types of woody plants and 150 wild animal species.

Feng said that patrolling is no longer a tedious task, but a voyage filled with exciting new experiences. "More and more new species of plants are growing in the forest. Every now and then, I would encounter a small animal," said Feng, adding that he could recognize more than 100 plant species.

The results of reforestation have allowed locals to bid farewell to their grimy past and usher in an era of lucid waters and lush mountains.

The local government has also rolled out a raft of supporting policies to develop eco industries such as underwood farming and breeding, as well as eco-tourism, with an annual output value of more than 600 million yuan.

