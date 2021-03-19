Chinese premier stresses forest fire prevention and control
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for solid efforts to prevent forest and grassland fires.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's fire prevention and control work.
Authorities at all levels should take their due responsibilities and give full play to the respective advantages of emergency management and forestry and grassland departments, Li said.
He also called for accelerated construction of fire-control facilities and strengthened systems of contingency plans.
Efforts should go into curbing forest and grassland fires and guaranteeing people's safety and property, he said.
Attending a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control on Thursday, State Councilor Wang Yong called for solid efforts to prevent major fires to create a safe and stable environment for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and economic and social development.
Wang, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, stressed the planning for fire control during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai reaps economic benefits of growing forest ecosystems
- Forests cover 65 pct of China's Yunnan
- China's forest carbon reserve hits 9.2 billion tonnes
- China to implement ‘forest chief’ scheme nationwide to protect forest, grassland resources
- China to increase forest stock volume by 6 bln cubic meters from 2005 level by 2030: Xi
- China's loess plateau province reports rising forest coverage
- Forest fires break out in central Argentina
- China's Shaanxi to plant 126,667 hectares of forest along Yellow River
- Young people work to protect forest in northwest China
- Over 2,000 sent to put out forest fire in north China
- Developing forestry and grassland industry brings villagers out of poverty in Ningxia
- People mourn for martyrs who died while fighting forest fire in Sichuan
- Highest alert follows deadly fire
- Spontaneous mourning ceremony held in China's Xichang to pay tribute to those killed in fire
- 30 confirmed dead in southwest China forest fire
- China unveils development plans for forestry industry
- China’s total forestry output expected to exceed 7 trillion RMB this year
- California governor declares state of emergency to battle fast moving fire
- Forest fire in north China brought under control
- Forest fire contained in China's Inner Mongolia
- Fire fighters head for forest fire site in N China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.