Forest fires break out in central Argentina

(Xinhua)    13:55, September 23, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Four forest fires broke out on Tuesday in the central Argentine province of Cordoba, where some 400 firefighters backed by planes and helicopters were working to put them out, the local government has said.

The fires broke out in the cities of Villa Carlos Paz, Los Morteritos, Cuchi Corral and Unquillo.

Cordoba's government said gusts of up to 45 km per hour made it difficult to fight the flames "in affected areas that are difficult to access," in addition to high temperatures.

Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Juan Cabandie said the fires, like others in other parts of the country, "are intentional" in "95 percent" of cases.

Due to the advance of the fire, some residents had to be evacuated and roads were closed off to incoming traffic.

According to official information, seven planes were helping to fight the fires by dousing the flames with water from the area's San Roque Lake.

The National Meteorological Service has forecast probable rain in the affected area but not until Friday or Saturday.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

