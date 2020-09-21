China's Shaanxi to plant 126,667 hectares of forest along Yellow River

XI'AN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province plans to plant 126,667 hectares of forest by 2025 along the Yellow River to enhance environmental protection, local authorities said Monday.

The provincial department of forestry said they will also repair 20,000 hectares of degenerating forest in certain areas of 45 counties, cities and districts along the river and its major tributaries, in addition to carrying out tending operations for 133,333 hectares of forest.

The Yellow River, China's second-longest river, flows a length of 719 km within Shaanxi, running through the majority of areas in the province. Shaanxi authorities will take a variety of measures to strengthen the forest system along the river.