Over 2,000 sent to put out forest fire in north China

HOHHOT, May 30 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,000 firefighters have been sent to put out thunder-triggered forest fires in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.

Smoke was reported at about 2 p.m. in at least two spots in the Great Khingan Mountains. Strong wind fueled the fire.

Firefighters as well as firefighting equipment and three helicopters were immediately sent to the fire scenes.

The battle against the fires has obtained partial results and is still underway.