Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Forests cover 65 pct of China's Yunnan

(Xinhua)    14:55, February 11, 2021

KUNMING, Feb. 11 -- The forest coverage rate in southwest China's Yunnan Province rose to 65.04 percent in 2020, as its total forest area increased by 3.27 million hectares to 28.27 million hectares over the last five years, authorities said.

From 2016 to 2020, the province's afforestation efforts raised its forest stock volume to 2.07 billion cubic meters from 1.77 billion cubic meters, said Ren Zhizhong, head of the provincial bureau of forestry and grassland.

During the same period, Yunnan also restored degraded grassland by 273,333 hectares and returned some 158,800 hectares of grazing land to grassland, Ren said.

"In the past five years, the forest and grass resources in Yunnan have reached to a new level in both quantity and quality, laying a solid foundation for building an ecological security barrier in southwest China," he said. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York