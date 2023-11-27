1st World Forestry Industry Conference opens in Nanning, S China's Guangxi
People look at spices during the first World Forestry Industry Conference at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2023. The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
People visit the first World Forestry Industry Conference at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2023. The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums.
The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums.
A girl plays guzheng, a traditional Chinese plucked zither, during the first World Forestry Industry Conference at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2023. The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums.
This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows an exterior view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the first World Forestry Industry Conference, in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The first World Forestry Industry Conference opened in Nanning on Saturday. The event includes a combination of conferences, exhibitions and forums. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
