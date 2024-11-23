Maltese students fascinated by Confucius-themed photo exhibition

Xinhua) 09:55, November 23, 2024

VALLETTA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Students from Malta's St Ignatius College Handaq Middle School were fascinated by a Confucius-themed photo exhibition held at their school on Friday, describing the event as a window into Chinese culture.

The exhibition, presented by the China Cultural Center in Malta, showcased a series of images. Chinese cultural artifacts were also displayed during the event. The exhibition guided visitors through ancient and modern context.

Claire Zahra, deputy principal of the school, said the event would undoubtedly arouse students' curiosity to further explore China, its culture, and perhaps even visit the country one day.

Students were also engaged in interactive activities, and creative cultural products were distributed as rewards.

"The exhibition is very interesting, and I love it," 12-year-old Stefano Gallo said, expressing hope to visit China in the future.

Winning a Chinese knot, Maksym Antonchenko said he has gained a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

Rita Micallef, a teacher, told Xinhua that the students enjoyed the experience. "I do that as well," she said, sharing her personal interest in Chinese films and her efforts to learn Chinese.

