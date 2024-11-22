China Telecom launches Saudi subsidiary

Xinhua) 08:55, November 22, 2024

RIYADH, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China Telecom Gulf company was officially launched Thursday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Liu Guiqing, executive director of China Telecom Corporation said the company plans to bring its strengths in 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to provide communication products and services to Saudi enterprises, institutions, and consumers.

Fawaz Mshaal Alshaalan, deputy general manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Riyadh Branch said the establishment of China Telecom Gulf is an important practice to support the digital transformation of enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

China Telecom is one of China's three telecom giants. Its key services include cloud computing, quantum technology, and customized 5G networks. Currently, China Telecom operates branches in 42 countries and regions.

At the opening ceremony, China Telecom Gulf and Saudi Telecom Company signed an agreement to deepen collaboration in the Internet of Things.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)