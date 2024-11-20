China's sports boom creates new career paths

People's Daily Online) 10:43, November 20, 2024

A nationwide sports boom in China is fueling demand for specialized professionals, from Olympic-inspired climbing coaches to expert badminton stringers.

Following the 2024 Paris Olympics, badminton's growing popularity has sparked increased demand for stringers, transforming this once-niche profession into a recognized trade.

Chen Ying, who strings rackets at a Beijing sports market, brings two decades of expertise to her craft. She and her husband established their sports equipment shop in 2006, offering stringing services alongside badminton equipment sales.

Working from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. or later daily, Chen and her husband service up to 60 rackets per day.

Chen said stringing rackets is more challenging than it appears, requiring continuous practice and learning. When she first started, it took her an hour to complete a racket, but now she can finish the same job in just 15 to 18 minutes. Thanks to her exceptional skills and top-notch service, Chen's shop enjoys a loyal customer base.

A child rock-climbs in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, May 6, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)

In recent years, the climbing coach profession has seen a surge in popularity.

The inclusion of sport climbing as a new event at the Paris Olympics has raised public awareness of the sport. With policy backing and increased venue availability, the sport has garnered more interest, leading more individuals to discover and develop a passion for it. As a result, professionals in this field have also received greater recognition.

Yang Jian, a climbing coach of 17 years, works at a venue that has grown from five coaches to nearly 20. Yang mentioned that during holidays and weekends, both the training area on the first floor and the experience area on the second floor are bustling with visitors. He noted that during summer vacation, the climbing venue saw a 40 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Yang said that while many people perceive climbing as a risky sport, it is actually very safe, thanks to venues equipped with comprehensive infrastructure, top-notch gear and expert guidance. The key to excelling as a climbing coach is maintaining a deep passion for the sport, he said. He climbs two to three times a week to stay current with evolving routes, enabling him to effectively coach and customize training programs. Yang emphasized the importance of obtaining qualifications for long-term professional growth.

China's sports industry entered a new growth phase in 2014 after the State Council issued guidelines to boost sports development and consumption. By late 2023, China reported 4.59 million sports venues covering 4.07 billion square meters, averaging 2.89 square meters per capita.

In addition to badminton racket stringers and climbing coaches, other sports professionals, including tennis apparel makers, skateboarding instructors and rescue swimmers, have seen similar growth in demand.

"The Olympic Games have boosted public interest in sports and led to improvements in sports facilities, sparking a nationwide sports craze," said Shen Jianfeng, a professor at the China University of Labor Relations. This trend has driven the sports industry's growth, leading to an increase in sports-related professionals.

Yang Baoquan, a senior partner at Beijing Zhong Yin Law Firm, recommended that relevant departments enhance labor laws to clearly define and protect the rights of sports professionals, ensuring fair treatment in working hours, wages and social insurance.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)