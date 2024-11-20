China's sustainable development level continues to improve: report

BAKU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's level of sustainable development has consistently improved over the years, according to a report released here on Tuesday.

The China Sustainable Development Indicator System 2024 Report, released at a China Pavilion event during the ongoing 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, tracks the sustainability progress of China and compares the sustainability performance of Chinese cities and provinces.

According to the Total Sustainability Index developed by the report, China's score rose from 57.1 in 2017 to 84.4 in 2024, representing a cumulative increase of 46.8 percent.

Since 2017, the five indicator categories of economic development, social welfare, environmental resources, consumption and emissions, and environmental management, have shown an upward trend, the report said.

The index was calculated using 47 indicators, encompassing data from yearbooks, statistical bulletins, and publicly available information from official websites.

The report showed that Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong Province rank highest among provincial-level administrations in the sustainable development indicator system, while Zhuhai, Qingdao, and Hangzhou lead the rankings among cities.

The report was jointly published by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and Columbia University's Earth Institute.

