Chinese scientist wins prize in global sustainability competition

Xinhua) 11:31, April 29, 2023

MONTREUX, Switzerland, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese scientist won the Frontiers Planet Prize 2023 in a new global sustainability competition, which was announced here on Thursday during a live event.

The Frontiers Planet Prize celebrates breakthroughs in sustainability science, rewarding solutions that show measurable potential to help humanity remain within the boundaries of the Earth's ecosystem.

Professor Gu Baojing with Zhejiang University has been awarded the prize for his research article "Abating ammonia is more cost-effective than nitrogen oxides for mitigating PM2.5 air pollution," which was published in the major academic journal Science in 2021.

During the award ceremony, Gu said that his research focused on global nitrogen management, which is not only a matter of food security but also one of the most vulnerable parts of the Earth's planetary biome.

"The continuous advances in research on the interactions of nitrogen management with sustainable development and global change are critical for a sustainable future of the Earth system and human society," Gu said.

Four scientists of different nationalities won the prize. The other three winners are Professor Mark New with the University of Cape Town from South Africa, Professor Carlos Peres with the University of East Anglia from Britain, and Dr. Paul Behrens with Leiden University from the Netherlands.

Gu said that the Frontiers Planet Prize inspires scholars around the world to protect the health of the Earth's environmental system through scientific inquiry, which is of great significance for the development of a sustainable future for the planet.

The competition was officially launched on Earth Day on April 22, 2022 by the Frontiers Research Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It engaged 233 universities across six continents and 13 national academies of science. Submissions were reviewed by an independently appointed jury of 100 sustainability experts.

Jean-Claude Burgelman, director of the Frontiers Planet Prize, said he was really delighted when he saw not only numerous participants from China, but also a winner from the country, as China is very important in the world of science, climate change, and significant advanced research.

Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers, thinks China has become not only a publishing powerhouse, but also a research powerhouse.

"China has understood, from what I understand, that it's very important to invest in technology and science," said Fenter. "And the statistics on the number of papers and patents that are being published in China is very impressive."

