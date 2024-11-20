Cross-Strait conference held to boost cooperation in service industries
CHONGQING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait conference on the service industries was held in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Tuesday, with the focus on innovative services and joint efforts for future development.
The meeting analyzed the service industries' current status and future trend, and discussed relevant mechanisms and prospects for cross-Strait cooperation.
Addressing the event, Pan Xianzhang, vice director of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, noted that the mainland has a vast market, a complete industrial chain and a conducive environment for development.
He called on service providers on both sides of the Strait to uphold openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, elevate the standard and results of cooperation, and develop new growth poles for cooperation across the Strait.
The meeting also issued a joint proposal for the integrated development of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in the service industries.
It outlines efforts to advance a deeper integration of both traditional and innovative service industries, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and promote green, low-carbon and sustainable development of the service industries on both sides of the Strait.
