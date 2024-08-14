China issues revised regulations on subsidies, benefits for military service members

Xinhua) 10:36, August 14, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council and the Central Military Commission have jointly issued a set of newly revised regulations on subsidies and benefits for military service members, which will take effect on Oct. 1.

These regulations aim to ensure that military personnel receive the subsidies and preferential treatment they are entitled to, to inspire them to make dedicated efforts in defending and building the homeland, and to further modernize China's national defense and armed forces.

The revised regulations specify that as a fundamental principle, preferential treatment for military service members should be commensurate with the contributions they have made, and should be granted in both moral and material forms.

The regulations outline efforts to refine the mechanism of dynamic adjustments to service members' subsidy and benefit standards, ensuring they are in keeping with the country's socio-economic development, as well as its work to strengthen its national defense and armed forces.

The scope and details of subsidies and benefits for service members, the management work of relevant departments, and the financial responsibilities of central and local authorities are specified further in the regulations.

The regulations also outline efforts to step up measures and optimize procedures related to the provision of subsidies and benefits for service members.

The latest issuance is the third revision of the regulations on subsidies and benefits for military service members initially promulgated in 2004.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)