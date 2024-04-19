How to order food on trains in China?

April 19, 2024

In this video, we will guide you through using train food delivery services in China. By watching the video, you will discover how food delivery operates on China's trains, learn about the delivery times and explore the wide variety of food options available.

(Video source: City News Service)

