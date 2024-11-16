Daily life of Palestinian family in Gaza City
A boy of displaced Palestinian Saed Ghanim's family is pictured in Gaza City, Nov. 15, 2024. The family was forced to leave Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli military operations. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Displaced Palestinian Saed Ghanim carries water in Gaza City, Nov. 15, 2024. The family was forced to leave Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli military operations. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Family members of displaced Palestinian Saed Ghanim have a meal in Gaza City, Nov. 15, 2024. The family was forced to leave Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli military operations. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Family members of displaced Palestinian Saed Ghanim are seen in a destroyed house in Gaza City on Nov. 15, 2024. The family was forced to leave Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli military operations. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Displaced Palestinian Saed Ghanim is seen on the rubble of a destroyed house in Gaza City, Nov. 15, 2024. The family was forced to leave Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip amid Israeli military operations. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Photos
