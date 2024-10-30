At least 12 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City

Xinhua) 08:45, October 30, 2024

An injured man is seen at a hospital after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on Oct. 29, 2024. At least 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Palestinian sources reported on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

GAZA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Palestinian sources reported on Tuesday.

Israeli aircraft targeted a shop in the crowded Al-Sahaba market in eastern Gaza City, which was bustling with vendors and shoppers, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Paramedics reported that medical teams retrieved six bodies from the site, and more than 20 individuals with various injuries were transported to hospitals in the city.

In addition, six were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli strike on a gathering of Palestinians awaiting the arrival of aid on Al-Bahr Street near al-Khaldi mosque in Gaza City, according to paramedics.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incidents yet.

