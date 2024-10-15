Chinese FM says humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue

Xinhua) 10:53, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that the humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue and that countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz over phone.

