Chinese FM calls for complete, permanent ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages

Xinhua) 10:26, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for an immediate, complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a telephone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Wang also called for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Wang said that the international community is deeply worried about the prolonged escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Noting that all lives are equally precious, regardless of nationality or ethnicity, Wang said that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza must end and that countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties.

Pointing out that the conflict in Gaza has once again demonstrated that the Palestinian question remains a core issue in the Middle East, Wang said the voices of the international community are clear, which hope all parties return to the political path of a "two-state solution" as soon as possible. Doing so would realize the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine and the harmonious coexistence of the Jewish and Arab peoples. This is the right way to achieve stability and lasting security for all parties, including Israel, Wang said.

Wang said that China is highly concerned about the tension between Israel and Iran and believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one.

Wang stated that China urges all parties to proceed with caution to prevent falling into a vicious circle. He said China is not self-interested in the Middle East and never engages in geopolitical contest.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has always stood on the side of peace, international law and truth and will continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and restoring peace in the region, Wang said.

Wang stressed that United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is mandated by Security Council resolutions to carry out peacekeeping missions, adding that the Israeli side should take concrete measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL personnel.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Israel relations. Katz said that developing relations with China is an established policy in Israel and serves the common interests of the two countries, adding that the Israeli government abides by its consistent position on the Taiwan question.

Wang said that China maintains continuity and stability in its policy toward Israel and is willing to resume exchanges in all aspects as soon as possible when the situation eases and promote the sustainable development of the innovative comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Wang said he hopes the Israeli side will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and nationals in Israel.

