Xi says world in new period of turbulence, transformation
(Xinhua) 09:20, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.
In a written speech addressing APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi also warned of the spreading unilateralism and protectionism, and cautioned that the fragmentation of the world economy is increasing.
