A glimpse of South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project

Xinhua) 22:20, November 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The first phase of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project started supplying water in December 2014.

Aimed at increasing water safety and improving the water ecology and environment along the route, the middle route project has been carrying water through canals and pipes from the Danjiangkou reservoir in central China's Hubei Province to Henan, Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin.

Since operation, the project has transferred over 10.6 billion cubic meters of water to the capital city and benefited more than 16 million people. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a memorial square for the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a regulating pond of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows an interior view of a pump station of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

An aerial drone file photo shows a pump station of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. (Beijing Branch of China South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a memorial square for the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a regulating pond of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone file photo shows a canal of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project on the border between Beijing and north China's Hebei Province. (Beijing Branch of China South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

