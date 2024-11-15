Cross-city show-goers spark new wave of consumption

Audiences wait to watch the musicial "The Phantom of the Opera" at Suzhou Shishan Grand Theater, in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 31, 2024. (Suzhou Shishan Grand Theater/Handout via Xinhua)

NANJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- On a crisp, breezy evening in Tianjin, a young Chinese couple strolled back to their hotel, their steps light and their hearts brimming with joy. Softly, they hummed the infectious tunes from G.E.M.'s electrifying concert, which they had just attended. The couple had traveled from Beijing to experience their favorite pop star's live show.

"It wasn't a cheap outing," said Zhou Yi, who detailed how, in addition to the concert tickets, which totaled 2,760 yuan (about 384 U.S. dollars), their three-night hotel stay, train tickets, shopping, and other costs saw them spend around 2,800 yuan. "But it was worth every penny."

Zhou described the atmosphere as exhilarating, recalling how the couple felt enveloped by a sea of over 30,000 enthusiastic fans, all united in their singing and cheering. "The joy of being amid so many like-minded souls, all sharing the same fervent passion, was nothing short of bliss," she said.

"Investing in experiences that resonate on a deeper level holds far greater value than acquiring material possessions. I cherish the idea of creating lasting memories over fleeting luxury," Zhou noted.

People like Zhou, who travel between cities to attend live shows, are increasingly forming the core of China's vibrant performance market.

In 2023, a significant 68 percent of the audience at major concerts were found to have journeyed from other cities, highlighting the growing trend of concert tourism, according to a report by the China Association of Performing Arts and box office analytics firm Dengta Data. The report further revealed that over a quarter of these music enthusiasts opted to extend their trip into a brief vacation, indicating a notable convergence of live entertainment and travel experiences.

This growing trend is adding considerable momentum to China's tourism. For instance, fans flocking to pop star Jay Chou's four Tianjin concerts in September 2023 generated an impressive 3.3 billion yuan for the local economy in accommodation, transport, catering and more.

Meanwhile, the classic dance drama "Dream of Red Mansions" drew tens of thousands from across China to Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, east China, with dedicated fans following the performance tour across multiple cities to see every version of the cast.

Zhao Chenlin, vice president of Shanghai Media Group (SMG), noted that when a region surpasses the threshold of an annual per capita gross domestic product of 10,000 U.S. dollars, demand for cultural and entertainment activities soars.

"With an increasing number of Chinese regions reaching this milestone, there's a significant upsurge in demand," she remarked, noting that the convenient transportation network has facilitated cross-city travel, making performances a compelling incentive for audiences to embark on trips. The ease of getting from one city to another has turned attending live shows into not just an entertainment option, but also a travel destination, further fueling the cultural and economic vibrancy of the country's performance industry.

Seizing such new market trends, cultural and tourism agencies in China are working to bring some of the world's most iconic performing arts productions to the Chinese market.

At Suzhou Shishan Grand Theater, audiences eager to watch "The Phantom of the Opera" lined up for photos in front of a sculpture of the production's iconic mask.

"I learned about the show during music class in middle school and had always dreamed of seeing it live," said one young theatergoer, who donned a white dress in tribute to Christine, the musical's heroine.

Andrew Ahern, resident director of the opera, spoke highly of the enthusiasm of Chinese audiences. "They know the story very well and are incredibly supportive. The response to our last tour was so overwhelming that we decided to expand to more cities, and we've had some impressive sell-outs."

According to SMG's preliminary estimates, the cumulative box office for the show tour's first three stops this year in China has already exceeded 135 million yuan.

Ahern added that the broad introduction of international art productions is now a hallmark of China's flourishing performance market. Beyond traditional West End and Broadway hits, along with German and French musicals, new stylish productions are also gaining popularity, including the feminist-themed musical "Six," slated for a China tour in 2025.

"Our collaboration with Chinese partners is excellent, and their technical team is very professional and efficient," Ahern said.

Zhao from SMG believes that Chinese audiences' aesthetic sensibilities will continue to improve as they gain more exposure to diverse performances.

Reviews of "The Phantom of the Opera" are abundant on Chinese lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu, with many fans comparing the show's China tour to the original London production. Such discussions not only generate an online buzz but also provide theaters with valuable insights into audience preferences.

This December, Suzhou Shishan Grand Theater will host another Andrew Lloyd Webber classic "Cats." Featuring world-renowned musicals as part of its opening season, the new move reflects the growing local appetite for high-quality international performances.

The theater's partnership with Shanghai Grand Theater, a seasoned operator, also ensures a steady influx of international performing arts projects, to meet local demand and spur cultural consumption.

According to estimates by the China Association of Performing Arts, revenue from commercial performances in the third quarter of 2024 in China is expected to hit 20.81 billion yuan, marking a 41 percent increase year on year.

"If Shanghai becomes China's 'Broadway,' we aspire to be its 'off-Broadway'," said Hua Shuyun, general manager of Shishan Grand Theater. "Our vision is to bolster regional collaboration, drawing the finest artistic productions to grace our stages and fostering an environment conducive to their creation. We are committed to not only showcasing these masterpieces across the country but also propelling them to the international arena," Hua said.

