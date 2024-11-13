"Double 11" shopping festival sees China handle record-high parcel volume

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's postal and express delivery companies handled a record-high 701 million parcels on Monday, the peak day of this year's "Double 11" shopping festival, according to data from the State Post Bureau on Tuesday.

The figure was 1.51 times the normal daily business volume and registered a 9.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Since entering the peak days of the shopping festival on Oct. 21, the express delivery market has continued to expand, handling an average of more than 580 million parcels each day, the data shows.

The expansion of the express delivery market is down to the continuous release of online consumer demand. In turn, it has provided strong support for the expansion of domestic demand, and for the consolidation and enhancement of the country's economic recovery momentum.

For this year's "Double 11" shopping festival period, China's overall postal delivery industry has implemented multiple measures to ensure smooth, stable operations, and it has improved its capacity and efficiency.

First held in 2009, "Double 11" has continued to stimulate robust spending streams in one of the world's largest consumption markets.

