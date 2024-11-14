Chinese shipbuilder achieves leapfrog progress in 25 years

Xinhua) 20:26, November 14, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. delivered a tanker to a Dutch company on Thursday, making it the first shipbuilding company in China to achieve over 100 million tonnes in terms of the carrying capacity of delivered products.

The newly-delivered ship was the 579th ship or offshore platform delivered during the 25 years since its founding, said the Chinese company, which has built almost all mainstream ship types and offshore products used in the shipping market, and has developed a network of cooperation partners from all over the world.

Carrying capacity is not only key to measuring a ship's transportation capacity, but also an important parameter used to gauge the construction capacity of shipbuilding enterprises.

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, constructed by Waigaoqiao, made its commercial maiden voyage in 2024. The construction process of this vessel started in 2019.

