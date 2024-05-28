Domestically-developed large LNG carrier launched in NE China's harbor city

This photo provided by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC) shows a domestically developed liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with a payload capacity of 175,000 cubic meters being launched in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on May 27, 2024. (DSIC/Handout via Xinhua)

DALIAN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A domestically developed liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with a payload capacity of 175,000 cubic meters was launched on Monday in northeast China's harbor city of Dalian.

According to the shipbuilder, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC), this ship is the first large-scale LNG carrier built by the company, measuring 295 meters in length, 46.4 meters in width, and 26.2 meters in depth. It has a design draft of 11.5 meters and a service speed of 19.5 knots.

Additionally, the carrier is able to dock at most large LNG terminals worldwide, boasting excellent adaptability and ship-to-shore compatibility, said the company.

With a daily boil-off rate as low as 0.085 percent, the LNG carrier boasts high safety and stability, as well as minimal LNG loss during transportation.

This LNG vessel is scheduled for delivery in August 2025, after the commissioning phase for underwater mooring and the construction phase for the cargo containment system.

