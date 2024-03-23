China's ship exports soar in first two months

March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of ships jumped during the first two months of 2024, both in terms of volume and value, official data has shown.

China exported a total of 937 ships from January to February, up 59.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The export value soared 180.6 percent from a year ago to 48.25 billion yuan (about 6.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the two months.

China's shipbuilding industry has expanded in recent years. The three major indicators of the industry -- output, new orders and orders on hand -- secured the top position in the global shipbuilding market for the 14th straight year in 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in January.

