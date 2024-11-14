UN coordinator says humanitarian appeal for Sudan still underfunded

Xinhua) 20:01, November 14, 2024

PORT SUDAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said Thursday that humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people still faces underfunding.

The 2.7-billion-U.S. dollar "Sudan humanitarian appeal for 2024 is currently 57 percent funded, impacting humanitarians' ability to scale up response," Nkweta-Salami said in a statement, stressing the need for additional funds to maintain humanitarian operations in the country.

According to the coordinator, between January and September, aid agencies reached about 12.6 million people across Sudan with some form of humanitarian assistance.

Statistics released by Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission on Wednesday showed that 28.9 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance due to an ongoing civil conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

The commission has estimated that approximately 840,000 metric tons of life-saving humanitarian aid will be needed over the next two months.

