Trump taps Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new "Department of Government Efficiency"

Xinhua) 13:10, November 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has chosen entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency" in his second administration.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Trump said in a statement.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, previously called for cuts of at least 2 trillion U.S. dollars to federal spending, a proposal that drew skepticism from some experts.

Ramaswamy, an American entrepreneur known for his ventures in the biotechnology industry, was a candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Also on Tuesday, Trump picked Fox News host and military veteran Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, describing him as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First."

During his first administration, Trump nominated James Mattis and later Mark Esper to lead the Defense Department. Mattis resigned in December 2018 and Esper was fired in 2020, both after disagreements with the president.

Trump also tapped South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was once considered a possible running mate, to be Homeland Security Secretary. She would play a key role in implementing Trump's border policies, including his mass deportation plan.

Trump previously announced that Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who is an anti-illegal immigration hard-liner, would serve as his administration's "border czar."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)