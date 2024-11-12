Trump selects New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador

Xinhua) 10:28, November 12, 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Elise Stefanik, a New York congresswoman and chair of the House Republican Conference, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement on Monday.

Stefanik, 40, was born and raised in upstate New York. From 2006 to 2009, She worked in former President George W. Bush's White House on the Domestic Policy Council and in the chief of staff's office.

In 2014, she made history as the youngest woman elected to Congress. In recent years, she became a staunch ally of Trump and went on to become the youngest woman ever to hold a leadership position in the House.

On Thursday, Trump tapped Susie Wiles, an experienced Republican strategist and his campaign manager, to be White House chief of staff.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)