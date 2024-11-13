China extends public holidays by two days

Xinhua) 08:09, November 13, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling revised measures on holiday arrangements, extending public holidays by two days.

The Spring Festival holiday is extended from three days to four days, with the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year added. The May Day holiday is increased from one day to two days, with May 2 added.

Public holidays can be arranged to combine with adjacent weekends or paid annual leave to form longer holiday periods. Except in rare cases, the working days surrounding national holidays generally won't exceed six consecutive days.

The new measures will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, the State Council said in a statement.

